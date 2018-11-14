Kevin McCarthy Elected As House Minority Leader For New Congress

Latest
Trump Says Decision On Nielsen’s Fate Coming ‘Shortly’
Farmer Says He ‘Basically Abandoned’ Christmas Tree Destined For WH
‘Gift For Kids Or The Trump Voter?’ Fox Highlights ‘Build The Wall’ Lego Knockoff Set
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been elected by his Republican House colleagues to be minority leader for the next Congress. He faced a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who was supported by some conservative groups, despite recent accusations that he ignored sexual abuse as a college wrestling coach. The President reportedly wants Jordan to be the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Per CNBC and RollCall, McCarthy defeated Jordan 159-43 to be elected minority leader.

