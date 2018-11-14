Kevin McCarthy Elected As House Minority Leader For New Congress

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been elected by his Republican House colleagues to be minority leader for the next Congress. He faced a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who was supported by some conservative groups, despite recent accusations that he ignored sexual abuse as a college wrestling coach. The President reportedly wants Jordan to be the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Per CNBC and RollCall, McCarthy defeated Jordan 159-43 to be elected minority leader.