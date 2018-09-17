GOP Senator Indicates Kavanaugh And Accuser Will Testify Publicly

While leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) office on Monday evening, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told reporters that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, will have the opportunity to speak in public before the Senate.

“There will be a full opportunity for the accuser and the accused to be heard – in public.”

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 17, 2018