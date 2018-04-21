Former Lawyer For Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal Cooperating In Cohen Probe

Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented both Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in negotiating their hush agreements, is cooperating with the federal investigation into the business dealings of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney and fixer.

“Mr. Davidson has been contacted by the federal authorities regarding the Michael Cohen probe in the Southern District of New York. Mr. Davidson was asked to provide certain limited electronic information. He has done so and will continue to cooperate to the fullest extent possible under the law,” David Wedge, a spokesman for Davidson, told CNN.

Both Daniels and McDougal filed lawsuits seeking to be released from agreements that barred them from discussing their sexual encounters with Trump. They both signed the agreements shortly before the 2016 election, and they were both represented by Davidson.

McDougal, who was recently released from her contract with the publisher of the National Enquirer, accused Davidson of poorly representing her and pushing her to sign the agreement barring her from discussing her affair with Trump.