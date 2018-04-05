Latest
on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
28 mins ago
DNI Coats Says He Wants To Make ‘As Much As Possible’ Public About CIA Pick
39 mins ago
CNN: Trump Irked With Military, National Security Team’s Pushback On Syria Exit
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
EPA Ethics Official: I Didn’t Have All The Facts When I Assessed Pruitt Rental
livewire

Oregon Guv Says She’ll Refuse To Send Troops To Southern Border If Asked

By | April 5, 2018 8:31 am
UNITED STATES - MARCH 08: Gov. Kate Brown, D-Ore., prepares to testify during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Dirksen Building titled "The Opioid Crisis: Leadership and Innovation," on March 08, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

After the Trump administration announced it would send National Guard troops to the southern border, Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said that she would refused to send troops from her state.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced the decision to send troops to the border on Wednesday. She said that troops would be deployed immediately and that they would support border patrol officers and not act in an enforcement capacity.

Trump said earlier in the week that he wanted troops to guard the border while his wall is under construction. He said that the move was unprecedented, though troops have been sent to the border to support border patrol officers in the past.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
More Livewire
View All
Comments