Latest
10 mins ago
Pruitt Says He ‘Found Out About’ Aides’ Huge Raises ‘Yesterday’
29 mins ago
House Dems Request Info On Potential ‘Negative Impact’ Of Census Question
46 mins ago
Durbin Wants Sinclair To Fess Up About ‘Must-Read’ Scripts For Local Stations
livewire

DHS Sec: Trump To Deploy National Guard To Border ‘Immediately’

By | April 4, 2018 3:49 pm
AFP/Getty Images

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced at the White House press briefing on Wednesday that the Trump administration intends to send members of the National Guard to bolster security at the United States’ southern border.

“The President has directed the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security to work together with the governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border to assist border patrol,” she said. “The President will be signing a proclamation to that effect today.”

She did not disclose how many troops would be sent, nor the cost of the endeavor, but asserted that they would be deployed “immediately.” She added that, at this point in the plan, the troops are intended to operate in a support, not enforcement, capacity.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
More Livewire
View All
Comments