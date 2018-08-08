Jones Asks Fans To Buy Supplements, Invokes The Alamo: ‘Remember Infowars’

Freshly booted from several social media platforms and online streaming services, far-right conspiracy theorist and propagandist Alex Jones is on the fundraising circuit, desperately asking fans to buy his diet supplements and comparing his misinformation show, Infowars, to the Alamo.

“We knew this was coming,” Mr. Jones said on his broadcast on Monday, flagged by the New York Times. “They tried to break all the Republicans, persecute people. Trump broke through their bullying and lies. We stood beside him, and now they want to take out the press from under him, and they want to use me as the distorted poster child to do it. They think you’re weak.”

In recent days, Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Stitcher, LinkedIn and Pinterest have blocked or removed most of Jones’ programming, citing policies against the spread of misinformation and the encouragement of harassment. Jones has been trying to recoup some of his losses by spreading unhinged theories, promoting his website, mobile app and encouraging listeners to purchase the diet supplements and survivalist gear. Since the ban, Infowars has become Apple’s fourth most popular mobile news app, having previously only been the 33rd most popular.

In a recent broadcast he claimed that anti-Trump “sociopaths,” Democrats, China and “globalists” were responsible for his censure.

Jones told the Times that he is not primarily interested in making money, but rather in getting the “truth bombs” out there: “Money is the jet fuel for the jet bombers I use to drop truth bombs.” During his show on Monday, he claimed his programming is the “most censored” in the world “because we know the truth.”

“I knew what the enemy was doing — I knew their battle plan, I made the conscious decision to draw their fire,” he said on his show. “When you see the Alamo assaulted and myself probably destroyed, I’ve been telling you this for years. … Remember Infowars. Remember free speech.”

Jones is widely known for spreading conspiracy theories about 9/11 being an inside job and the federal government poisoning Americans. He’s also embroiled in several defamation lawsuits over his deranged view that the children and parents of those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 are actors.