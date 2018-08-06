Apple Removes Alex Jones, Infowars From iTunes And Podcast Apps

In the latest round of online backlash against far-right conspiracist Alex Jones, Apple removed all Jones and Infowars podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast applications, Buzzfeed reported.

In a statement to Buzzfeed, Apple said it took down Jones’ content because the company doesn’t “tolerate hate speech.”

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users. Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

Jones, who propagates many far-right theories on his show, is currently being sued by the parents of one of the 20 children who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Apple’s decision to drop Jones is just the latest in a series of actions to censor Jones. Spotify last week removed parts of Jones’ podcast that contained hate speech, Facebook has suspended him from posting and YouTube recently deleted four of his videos.