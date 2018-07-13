John Podesta: ‘We Just Found Some Witches And They Were Indicted’

Former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta reacted Friday to the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe had led to the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officials for hacking into various computers, including Podesta’s, to meddle in the 2016 election.

“Well George, I think at the heart of all this is that crimes were committed against individual Americans, including myself, but also that crimes were committed against the American democracy,” Podesta told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “And I think that Donald Trump likes to describe this as a witch hunt—well we just found some witches, and they were indicted.”

“This is something people knew had happened all along, that underlying all of this, crimes were committed and that’s why the Mueller investigation has been so important and why it needs to be continued in an unfettered manner,” he continued.

Watch below: