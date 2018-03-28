John Dowd: Relationship With Mueller ‘Terrific’ And ‘Completely Open’

As rumors fly about President Donald Trump’s possible plans to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, recently departed Trump defense lawyer John Dowd is taking pains to praise Mueller and his investigation.

“We had a terrific relationship with Mueller—the best that I can recall in my 50 years of practice,” Dowd told the National Law Review in a report published Wednesday afternoon. “It was terrific, completely open, people trusted each other, and we had no misunderstandings.”

He added that he was the lawyer who had the most direct contact with Mueller when he was on the team, but that lawyer Jay Sekulow had probably taken over that role.

Dowd also emphasized to the National Law Review that he continues to support the President despite his departure from the defense team. “I really do wish him well,” he said. “I’m in his corner.”