on June 15, 2015 in Washington, DC.
NAACP Spearheads Lawsuit To Overhaul ‘Train Wreck’ 2020 Census Plan
Another Court Rejects Walker’s Bid To Block Special Elections
DOJ IG Will Probe GOP Claims That FBI Mishandled Page Surveillance Warrant
John Dowd: Relationship With Mueller ‘Terrific’ And ‘Completely Open’

By | March 28, 2018 4:36 pm
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Raj Rajaratnam's attorney John Dowd exits the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse March 8, 2011 in New York City. It was the first day of Rajaratnam's insider-trading trial where he is facing allegations of pocketing $45 million by illegally trading on insider stock tips. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Yana Paskova/Getty Images North America

As rumors fly about President Donald Trump’s possible plans to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, recently departed Trump defense lawyer John Dowd is taking pains to praise Mueller and his investigation.

“We had a terrific relationship with Mueller—the best that I can recall in my 50 years of practice,” Dowd told the National Law Review in a report published Wednesday afternoon. “It was terrific, completely open, people trusted each other, and we had no misunderstandings.”

He added that he was the lawyer who had the most direct contact with Mueller when he was on the team, but that lawyer Jay Sekulow had probably taken over that role.

Dowd also emphasized to the National Law Review that he continues to support the President despite his departure from the defense team.  “I really do wish him well,” he said. “I’m in his corner.”

Ep. #6: All The News That’s Fit To Pod
