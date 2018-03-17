Ex-CIA Director Unloads On ‘Demagogue’ Trump After McCabe Firing

Former CIA Director John Brennan tore into President Donald Trump on Saturday for celebrating the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

Brennan said Trump had turned McCabe into a “scapegoat,” labeling the Preident a “demagogue” who threatened the destruction of America.

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Trump applauded McCabe’s dismissal, two days before he would become eligible for his pension, as a “great day for democracy.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the decision to fire McCabe, saying he was not entirely truthful in interviews with the DOJ Inspector General about how the bureau handled investigations related to the 2016 presidential election.

McCabe denied any wrongdoing. He said his firing was part of a broader push by the Trump administration to “politicize” the DOJ and FBI, and to discredit him as a witness in the investigation into the ouster of former FBI director James Comey.