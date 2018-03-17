Latest
Billionaire co-founder of Galleon Group Raj Rajaratnam, right, enters Manhattan federal court with his attorney John Dowd, Friday, April 29, 2011, in New York. Jury deliberations continue in the trial of Rajaratnam, who is accused of gaining $63 million from trading on illegal stock tips. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trump Lawyer: Get Rid Of Mueller Now
Politico: FEC Is Probing Whether Russia Funneled Money To NRA
Russia Expels 23 British Diplomats In Spy-Poisoning Response
livewire

Ex-CIA Director Unloads On ‘Demagogue’ Trump After McCabe Firing

By | March 17, 2018 11:14 am
Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Former CIA Director John Brennan tore into President Donald Trump on Saturday for celebrating the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

Brennan said Trump had turned McCabe into a “scapegoat,” labeling the Preident a “demagogue” who threatened the destruction of America.

Trump applauded McCabe’s dismissal, two days before he would become eligible for his pension, as a “great day for democracy.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the decision to fire McCabe, saying he was not entirely truthful in interviews with the DOJ Inspector General about how the bureau handled investigations related to the 2016 presidential election.

McCabe denied any wrongdoing. He said his firing was part of a broader push by the Trump administration to “politicize” the DOJ and FBI, and to discredit him as a witness in the investigation into the ouster of former FBI director James Comey.

Extra! Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Talks “Trump Surrogates” Threatening His Client and More
