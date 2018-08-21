Toobin: Cohen’s Plea Deal Means Trump Trusted A ‘Credentialed Criminal’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighed in on Michael Cohen entering into a plea agreement Tuesday with federal prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office.

Toobin, who stated that the plea deal is an “enormous development” in Trump’s presidency, said “no one was closer” to Donald Trump before his presidency.

“No one knows more or almost no one knows more of his secrets and the fact that he’s pleading guilty, apparently, to a wide range of felonies in many different areas suggest that Donald Trump placed his trust in someone who was a very elaborately — a very extensively credentialed criminal,” Toobin said.

Toobin argued that the biggest question out of Cohen’s plea deal is whether he will “cooperate in a way that is at all damaging to Donald Trump.”