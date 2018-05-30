Ivanka Leaves Call With Reporters To Avoid Uncomfortable Questions

White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump co-hosted a conference call with reporters Tuesday, walking out when she got questions she didn’t like, according to a Tuesday CBS News report.

The call was officially in preparation for “White House Sports and Fitness Day.”

One reporter asked Ivanka about the Chinese trademarks awarded to her company. Per Politico, an aide quickly diverted the question to the press office.

The next reporter asked about President Donald Trump’s fitness regimen after Dr. Ronny Jackson advised him to lose some weight earlier this year. That inquiry was a bridge too far–Ivanka reportedly ducked off the call to “step out for another meeting.”

After Ivanka’s cut and run, another reporter asked if first lady Melania Trump, who has not been seen in public since May 10, would be at the event. The press aide reportedly did not answer and Melania kept up her streak with a no-show at Tuesday’s festivities.