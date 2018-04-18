Fox Host Dings Hannity: He ‘Needed To Inform His Viewers’ Of Cohen Ties

Fox News host Howard Kurtz shared his thoughts on the revelation that fellow host Sean Hannity is Michael Cohen’s client, contending that disclosing that relationship earlier would have benefitted Hannity personally and professionally.

“Here’s the problem: Hannity needed to inform his viewers,” Kurtz said. He went on to describe Hannity’s coverage of the FBI raids on Cohen, adding that “his viewers didn’t know he was talking about a friend who has given him legal advice. That was a mistake.”

Kurtz also detailed the glee with which Hannity’s competitors, ranging from MSNBC host Rachel Maddow to late night host Jimmy Kimmel, have received the news, arguing that Hannity made himself an easy target.

“Hannity doesn’t believe his friendship with Cohen rose to that level,” Kurtz said of Hannity’s choice to neither disclose the relationship nor recuse himself from reporting on Cohen. “But by making that choice, he gave his detractors ample ammunition against him.”

