Latest
3 mins ago
Cuba’s National Assembly Set To Elect New President Outside Castro Family
13 mins ago
Woman Who Drove To CIA Headquarters Entrance In Virginia Had Loaded Gun
18 mins ago
Trump Now Considering Refusing Mueller Interview After Cohen Raid
livewire

Fox Host Dings Hannity: He ‘Needed To Inform His Viewers’ Of Cohen Ties

By | April 18, 2018 10:02 am
AP

Fox News host Howard Kurtz shared his thoughts on the revelation that fellow host Sean Hannity is Michael Cohen’s client, contending that disclosing that relationship earlier would have benefitted Hannity personally and professionally.

“Here’s the problem: Hannity needed to inform his viewers,” Kurtz said. He went on to describe Hannity’s coverage of the FBI raids on Cohen, adding that “his viewers didn’t know he was talking about a friend who has given him legal advice. That was a mistake.”

Kurtz also detailed the glee with which Hannity’s competitors, ranging from MSNBC host Rachel Maddow to late night host Jimmy Kimmel, have received the news, arguing that Hannity made himself an easy target.

“Hannity doesn’t believe his friendship with Cohen rose to that level,” Kurtz said of Hannity’s choice to neither disclose the relationship nor recuse himself from reporting on Cohen. “But by making that choice, he gave his detractors ample ammunition against him.”

h/t The Hill.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #9: Why Did Donald Trump Get in So Deep With Michael Cohen? We Explain
More Livewire
View All
Comments