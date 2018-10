The Houston Chronicle, the largest daily paper in Houston, has endorsed Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) for U.S. Senate over Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), despite going with Cruz in 2012.

“The West Texas congressman’s command of issues that matter to this state, his unaffected eloquence and his eagerness to reach out to all Texans make him one of the most impressive candidates this editorial board has encountered in many years,” the board wrote of O’Rourke.

Read the endorsement here.