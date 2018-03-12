CNN: House Intel Panel Will Announce End Of Russia Probe Interviews Monday

The House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation is coming to a close, according to a CNN report published Monday afternoon.

CNN reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, that Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), who is leading the panel’s Russia probe, is expected to announce Monday that the committee has finished its interviews in the probe and will begin to craft a report on its findings.

Republican members of the committee have hinted recently that the investigation is winding down, but Democrats on the panel have called for the committee to continue its investigative work and conduct more interviews with witnesses.

The committee is expected to produce separate reports from Republicans and Democrats, according to CNN: Republicans will likely conclude that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, while Democrats will argue “a case for collusion” and note areas that the committee did not investigate.