Politico: Conservatives In House Working On Rosenstein Impeachment Filing

Conservatives in the House are preparing a document to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and could file the document as early as Monday, Politico reported Friday afternoon, citing conservative sources on Capitol Hill.

Though it appears House conservatives are seriously ramping up their efforts to boot Rosenstein, the timing of the impeachment filing and the level of support for it among the rest of the GOP caucus are not entirely clear. House Freedom Caucus members Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), two of Rosenstein’s most vocal critics, are leading the effort

Rosenstein has long been a target of conservatives in Congress unhappy with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. Most recently, House Republicans have balked at the Justice Department’s pace in turning over sensitive documents related to the Russia probe to Republicans on Capitol Hill. The FBI has at times tried to limit who sees sensitive info, but as the New York Times reported on Thursday, the White House recently overruled cabinet leaders and ordered that all members of the House be able to see classified material about an FBI informant.