House GOP Passes Resolution Pressuring Rosenstein To Hand Over Documents

The House of Representatives voted along party lines Thursday to put additional pressure on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to produce documents related to the Clinton email and Russia investigations by July 6.

“Resolved, That the House of Representatives insists that, by not later than July 6, 2018, the Department of Justice fully comply with the requests, including subpoenas, of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the subpoena issued by the Committee on the Judiciary relating to potential violations of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by personnel of the Department of Justice and related matters,” the non-binding resolution read.

It was the latest in a series of escalations from House Republicans, who months ago subpoenaed the Justice Department as part of an ongoing feud with the DOJ deputy. Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, where Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) accused Rosenstein of withholding information from Congress. It got testy.

“We have caught them hiding information!” Jordan bellowed from the House floor Thursday, advocating for the resolution. He and House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows were behind Thursday’s resolution.

Not all Republicans are have taken on such a conspiratorial tone. AshLee Strong, a spokesperson for House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), said Saturday that while “additional time has been requested for the outstanding items,” the speaker believed the request was “reasonable.”

“We expect the department to meet its full obligations to the two committees,” Strong said.