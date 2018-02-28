Reports: Hope Hicks Told House Intel Panel She Tells ‘White Lies’ For Trump

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks would not say much in her interview with the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, but she did admit that she sometimes tells “white lies” for President Donald Trump, the New York Times and CNN reported Tuesday night.

Though Hicks acknowledged that her job required her to tell white lies, she told the committee that she did not lie about any matters related to the Russia investigations, three sources familiar with the matter told the New York Times. A source with direct knowledge of her testimony told CNN that Hicks said she did not lie about substantive matters.

Hicks followed in the footsteps of other Trump aides, like Steve Bannon and Corey Lewandowski, and refused to answer most of the committee’s questions about her time on the presidential transition or in the White House, lawmakers told reporters after the interview.

She did tell the committee that she first learned of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and a Kremlin-linked lawyer in June 2017, according to CNN.