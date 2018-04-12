livewire

Hatch Warns ‘Anyone Advising’ Trump To Fire Mueller Has Damaging Interests

By | April 12, 2018 12:47 pm
FILE - This Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch speaks to the Utah Senate at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Hatch is introducing a proposal that aims to remedy religious visa delays that the Mormon church says are disrupting the religion's missionary program. Hatch said in a news release Thursday, March 30, 2017, that some people are waiting nine to 11 months to get the religious visas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/AP

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), a close ally to the President, tweeted out a warning that “anyone advising” President Donald Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller “does not have the President or the nation’s best interest at heart.”

In the past, Trump has attempted to hide his disdain for Mueller’s investigation, but he has become increasingly explicit about his reported desire to fire the special counsel in recent weeks. In March, Trump slammed former FBI Director James Comey in a tweet and specifically called out Mueller for the first time, saying his probe should “never have been started.”

After news broke on Monday that the FBI had raided Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s house, hotel and office, Trump told reporters that “people have said” he should fire the special counsel, but he stopped short of confirming that he actually wanted to.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

While Mueller did not directly order the FBI raid, deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller’s Russia probe, reportedly signed off on the raid.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #8: How Iranian Hackers Tried To Make Steve Clemons A ‘Friend’ Of John Bolton
More Livewire
View All
Comments