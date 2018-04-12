Hatch Warns ‘Anyone Advising’ Trump To Fire Mueller Has Damaging Interests

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), a close ally to the President, tweeted out a warning that “anyone advising” President Donald Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller “does not have the President or the nation’s best interest at heart.”

Anyone advising the President — in public or over the airwaves— to fire Bob Mueller does not have the President or the nation’s best interest at heart. Full stop. — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) April 12, 2018

In the past, Trump has attempted to hide his disdain for Mueller’s investigation, but he has become increasingly explicit about his reported desire to fire the special counsel in recent weeks. In March, Trump slammed former FBI Director James Comey in a tweet and specifically called out Mueller for the first time, saying his probe should “never have been started.”

After news broke on Monday that the FBI had raided Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s house, hotel and office, Trump told reporters that “people have said” he should fire the special counsel, but he stopped short of confirming that he actually wanted to.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

While Mueller did not directly order the FBI raid, deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller’s Russia probe, reportedly signed off on the raid.