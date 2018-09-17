Latest
10 mins ago
US Slashes Refugee Admission Limit For Next Year To 30,000; Down By 15,000
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, top, and Randy Haba, bottom left, talk to Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., as he is rescued from a rooftop in Pollocksville, NC., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
43 mins ago
In Carolinas, A Question As The Rivers Rise: Stay Or Go?
53 mins ago
WSJ: Brock Long Probe Referred To Prosecutors
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Hatch Aide: Kavanaugh Said He Was Not At Party With Accuser

By
September 17, 2018 3:24 pm

A spokesman for Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) told reporters on Monday that the senator spoke with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday.

Kavanaugh continued to deny the allegations and said he was not at the party with his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, according to Hatch’s office.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: