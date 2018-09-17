Hatch Aide: Kavanaugh Said He Was Not At Party With Accuser

A spokesman for Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) told reporters on Monday that the senator spoke with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday.
Kavanaugh continued to deny the allegations and said he was not at the party with his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, according to Hatch’s office.
