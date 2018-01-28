Graham: ‘I’ll Be Glad’ To Pass Legislation Shielding Mueller

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) on Sunday said he would be “glad to pass” legislation shielding Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, who President Donald Trump reportedly tried to fire last year.

“I’ve got legislation protecting Mr. Mueller, and I’ll be glad to pass it tomorrow,” Graham said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump tried to fire Mueller last summer, but backed off after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit in response.

Graham said that he sees “no evidence that President Trump wants to fire Mr. Mueller now.”

“I don’t know what happened back last year, but it’s pretty clear to me that everybody in the White House knows it’d be the end of President Trump’s presidency if he fired Mr. Mueller, so I think we’re in a good spot,” he said. “I think Mr. Mueller’s the perfect guy to get to the bottom of all this, and he will. And I think my job, among others, is to give him the space to do it. I intend to do that.”