Gowdy On If Rosenstein Should Be Impeached: ‘Impeach Him For What?’

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) shot down the possibility that Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would be impeached, saying on CBS Sunday that the movement lacks sufficient support, and that President Donald Trump could always “fire him in a tweet,” according to a Sunday Hill report.

“Impeach him for what?” Gowdy said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “No.”

“I’m not convinced there is a movement,” he added, referring to a Politico report detailing Republican lawmakers’ move to start drafting impeachment legislation after Rosenstein’s congressional testimony a couple of weeks ago.

“I’ve had my differences with Rod Rosenstein,” Gowdy continued. “I talk to him quite often privately, which again is a lot more constructive than the public hearings we have.”

In his usual style, Gowdy bombastically attacked Rosenstein at his hearing, demanding loudly that he “finish the hell up” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Gowdy reportedly added that if anyone wants to remove Rosenstein it should be Trump who is free to fire his own appointee.

He finished by asserting his support of the Mueller probe. “I don’t think it’s a witch hunt,” Gowdy said. “Russia attacked this country in 2016. That’s the number one thing we’ve asked Mueller to look at.”