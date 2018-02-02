Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 27: Chris Wray, FBI Director, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Dirksen titled "Threats to the Homeland" on September 27, 2017. Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and Nicholas Rasmussen, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, also testified. They fielded questions including hurricane response and border security. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
FBI Director Wray To Employees, Amid Memo Release Furor: ‘Talk Is Cheap’
U.S. President Donald J. Trump participates in the swearing-in ceremony for the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar at The White House in Washington, DC, January 29, 2018. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
2 hours ago
As First Act, New HHS Secretary Imposes More Medicaid Work Requirements
UNITED STATES - JULY 20: K.T. McFarland, nominee to be ambassador to Singapore, attends her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on July 20, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
KT McFarland Withdraws Singapore Ambassador Nomination
livewire

Gowdy: Contents Of Nunes Memo ‘Do Not, In Any Way, Discredit’ Mueller Probe

By | February 2, 2018 2:45 pm
on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Friday said that the public deserves to know how the so-called Trump dossier influenced the FBI’s decision to surveil a Trump campaign associate, but reiterated his support for special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Gowdy tweeted that a Republican-authored memo, written by House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) staff and released Friday, “raises serious concerns” about the FISA process.

The memo purports to show that FBI officials abused the FISA process to secure a warrant to surveil the Trump campaign’s former foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Gowdy nevertheless said those concerns do not undermine Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the foreign power for an advantage.

“As I have said repeatedly, I also remain 100 percent confident in special counsel Robert Mueller,” he tweeted. “The contents of this memo do not — in any way — discredit his investigation.”

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Gowdy was unintentionally influential in President Donald Trump’s decision to declassify the document.

Before he decided to release the document publicly, according to the Washington Post, Trump “became particularly excited” about the memo after he watched an interview Gowdy gave on CNN where he advocated for the memo’s release.

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday evening to release the document and passed the buck to Trump to determine whether to declassify it. Trump, who called the contents of the memo “terrible,” declassified the document Friday afternoon, and it was released shortly afterward.

More Livewire
View All