GOP Rep. Gohmert Calls For Robert Mueller’s Firing: ‘He Needs To Go’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller should be fired.

The far-right Texas congressman joined President Donald Trump’s lawyer John Dowd, who said over the weekend that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should end Mueller’s investigation.

“I think Mueller should be fired,” Gohmert said, according to video captured by CNN. “He should be. He should never have been appointed, and he should never have accepted. He should be fired.”

The “only reason” not to fire Mueller “in actuality,” Gohmert said, is that “some establishment Republicans” have said such an action could result in the President’s impeachment.

“Even one senator saying that may be an impeachable offense,” he said. “No, it’s not.”

In fact, two Republican senators have said Mueller’s firing could be an impeachable offense: Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

Gohmert continued: “But because we have so many people that have not bothered to do their homework on who Robert Mueller is and the damage he’s done, especially to the FBI as director, the thousands of years of experience he ran off that might — could have helped guide some of these wayward FBI agents away from the path they took.”

Mueller retired as FBI director in 2013 after 12 years leading the bureau.

“He’s done enough damage, he needs to go,” Gohmert added Wednesday.

