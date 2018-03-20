Flake: If Trump Fires Mueller, Only Remedy Is ‘Through Impeachment’

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday threatened to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump should Trump fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Our only constitutional remedy is after the fact,” Flake wrote, “through impeachment.”

We are begging the president not to fire the special counsel. Don't create a constitutional crisis. Congress cannot preempt such a firing. Our only constitutional remedy is after the fact, through impeachment. No one wants that outcome. Mr. President, please don't go there. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) March 20, 2018

Flake joins fellow Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC), who told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday that it would “probably” be an impeachable offense if Trump ordered Mueller’s firing “without cause.”

The Arizona senator announced in October that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

Technically, Trump can’t fire Mueller: the man currently overseeing Mueller’s Russia probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, would do it for him. Then again, the President has repeatedly shown he isn’t one for rules.

Over the weekend, Trump attacked Mueller for the first time by name from his Twitter account.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Mueller “is said to have sent” an initial list of questions to Trump’s legal team, part of negotiations over a potential interview between the two.

And the Washington Post reported Monday that Trump’s legal team had sent what the Post described as “written descriptions that chronicle key moments under investigation” to Mueller’s team in an attempt to limit the scope of a potential interview.