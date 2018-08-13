Goodlatte’s Son Continues Twitter Jabs Against His Father

After tweeting that he donated to the Democrat running for his father Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) seat, Bobby Goodlatte fired off another message on Monday criticizing his father for his role on the House Judiciary Committee that flayed former FBI agent Peter Strzok last month.

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress. Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

Correction: This post incorrectly reported that Rep. Goodlatte is running for re-election.