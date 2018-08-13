Latest
livewire

Goodlatte’s Son Continues Twitter Jabs Against His Father

By | August 13, 2018 2:08 pm
on April 25, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

After tweeting that he donated to the Democrat running for his father Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) seat, Bobby Goodlatte fired off another message on Monday criticizing his father for his role on the House Judiciary Committee that flayed former FBI agent Peter Strzok last month.

Correction: This post incorrectly reported that Rep. Goodlatte is running for re-election. 

