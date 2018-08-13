Goodlatte’s Son Flaunts Donation To Dem Running For Father’s Seat

Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) son Bobby Goodlatte tweeted on Sunday that he made the maximum allowable donation to the campaign of the Democrat seeking to replace his father — Jennifer Lewis — and encouraged his followers to do the same.

I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat. I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this! https://t.co/bYCKta2Bhs — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

Linking to the campaign website for Lewis, Bobby Goodlatte — a product designer and investor, according to his Twitter profile — expressed his interest in flipping districts for Democrats in 2018, apparently even his father’s.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte is one of more than 40 Republicans leaving Congress this year, either to retire or seek another office. Virginia State Delegate Ben Cline won the Republican primary to replace Goodlatte and will face off against Lewis this November.

Both a spokesperson for Rep. Goodlatte’s office and a message sent to his son were not returned immediately returned.