6 mins ago
Giuliani Says Trump Will Not Meet With Mueller After Sept. 1 Due To Midterms
on October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
51 mins ago
In Keeping With Trend, Trump Attacks Omarosa’s Intelligence
1 hour ago
West Virginia House Considers Impeaching Entire State Supreme Court
Goodlatte’s Son Flaunts Donation To Dem Running For Father’s Seat

By | August 13, 2018 10:45 am
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) son Bobby Goodlatte tweeted on Sunday that he made the maximum allowable donation to the campaign of the Democrat seeking to replace his father — Jennifer Lewis — and encouraged his followers to do the same.

Linking to the campaign website for Lewis, Bobby Goodlatte — a product designer and investor, according to his Twitter profile — expressed his interest in flipping districts for Democrats in 2018, apparently even his father’s.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte is one of more than 40 Republicans leaving Congress this year, either to retire or seek another office. Virginia State Delegate Ben Cline won the Republican primary to replace Goodlatte and will face off against Lewis this November.

Both a spokesperson for Rep. Goodlatte’s office and a message sent to his son were not returned immediately returned.

