livewire

Giuliani: Trump Could Have ‘Shot James Comey’ And Not Be Prosecuted For It

By | June 4, 2018 7:29 am
Van Tine Dennis/Sipa USA

To illustrate his argument that President Donald Trump could not be prosecuted, subpoenaed or indicted while he’s a sitting president, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the President could’ve shot former FBI James Comey instead of firing him and Trump would remain safe.

“If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day,” Giuliani told HuffPost on Sunday. “Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

Giuliani was referencing comments Trump made during the 2016 campaign, when he boasted he could shoot someone on New York City’s Fifth Avenue and he would not lose support from his base.

More than a year ago, Trump fired Comey as FBI director, a move special counsel Robert Mueller is probing as potential obstruction of justice.

After the New York Times reported that Trump’s lawyers sent Mueller a 20-page letter in January outlining their argument that Trump could not be indicted, Giuliani spent the weekend bolstering those claims. He told HuffPo that Trump’s constitutional authority as President is broad enough to protect him from an indictment in the Russia probe or any federal investigation.

“I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is,” he said.

Read HuffPo’s full story here.

