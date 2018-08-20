Latest
Giuliani Tries To Clean Up ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ Comment

By | August 20, 2018 9:22 am
AFP/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani stepped in it on Sunday. On Monday, he tried to clean it up.

The President’s personal lawyer tweeted that when he said “truth isn’t truth” on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” it was “not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic ‘he said,she said’ puzzle.”

Giuliani made the original comment in the context of whether President Trump should sit for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.

