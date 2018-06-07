Giuliani To Feminists Who Support Porn Industry: ‘Turn In Your Credentials’

Well-known feminist and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that feminists who “support the porn industry” should “turn in [their] credentials.”

He made the remark to CNN after the outlet asked why he would attempt to discredit adult film star Stormy Daniels based on her profession.

Daniels has alleged that she had an affair with President Donald Trump back when he was a businessman and reality television star, and she has since sued Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen over a nondisclosure agreement she signed.

“If you’re involved in a sort of slimy business, (that) says something about you — says something about how far you’ll go to make money,” Giuliani told CNN, the network reported.

“Our real point about her is that she’s not just generally un-credible, she’s un-credible from the point of view of wanting to get money,” he added. “She’s a con artist.”

Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti has called on Trump to fire Giuliani over comments he made about Daniels on Wednesday.