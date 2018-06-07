Giuliani Casts Doubt On Trump’s Stormy Daniels Affair: ‘Look At His Three Wives’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani went after Stormy Daniels on Wednesday at a press conference in Israel, expressing his disbelief that her alleged affair with President Donald Trump occurred because of Daniels’ looks and occupation.

“I don’t think there’s a slight suspicion it’s true. Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels. I know Donald Trump. Look at his three wives,” Giuliani said. “Beautiful women, classy women, women of great substance. Stormy Daniels?” he asked, widening his eyes in disbelief.

“I respect all human beings. I have to respect criminals,” he barreled on. “I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

He ended his tirade with a patronizing crescendo. “So, Stormy, you want to bring a case—let me cross examine you.”

After being asked by MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson if he would retract his demeaning comments, Giuliani stood his ground. “Why would I withdraw them?” he reportedly asked. “You’re going to tell me that being involved in pornography isn’t demeaning to women? I don’t know—do you have a daughter?

“I think most decent women would consider pornography demeaning,” he continued. “They used to! And she gets money for that…This is all part of ripping apart anything anybody says who defended the President.”

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, never one to stay on the sidelines of a scandal, weighed in Thursday morning on MSNBC saying that Giuliani is an “absolutely disgusting pig” who “should be fired immediately.”

He added that Trump’s wife, Melania, used to work as a model, sometimes “scantily clad” in photos. He added that the photos are “beautiful.”

