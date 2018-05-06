Giuliani Says Trump May Refuse Potential Mueller Subpoena Or Plead Fifth

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that the President may not comply with a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and that Trump could assert his Fifth Amendment rights in an interview with Mueller.

“What happens if Robert Mueller subpoenas the President?” ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani at one point in a lengthy, bizarre interview. “Will he comply?”

“Well, we don’t have to,” Giuliani said. “He’s the President of the United States, we can assert the same privilege as other presidents have.”

Stephanopoulos asked later whether Giuliani was “confident the President will not take the Fifth [Amendment] in this case?”



“How could I ever be confident in that?” Giuliani said. “When I’m facing a situation with the President and all the other lawyers are, in which every lawyer in America thinks he would be a fool to testify.”

“He may testify, we may actually work things out with Bob Mueller,” the attorney added.

Giuliani had said earlier that he wasn’t prepared to have Trump answer Mueller’s questions, “not after the way they’ve acted.”

“I came into this case with the desire to do that, and they just keep convincing me not to do it,” Giuliani said, though he’s worked as Trump’s attorney for less than a month.