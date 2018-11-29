Giuliani Responds To Cohen Plea: ‘BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Michael Cohen Is A Liar’

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded to Michael Cohen’s Thursday guilty plea with the following statement:

Statement of Rudy Giuliani, Counsel to the President—“BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Michael Cohen is a liar. It’s no surprise that Cohen lied to Congress. He’s a proven liar who is doing everything he can to get out of a long-term prison sentence for serious crimes of bank and tax fraud that had nothing to do with the Trump Organization. It is important to understand that documents that the Special Counsel’s Office is using to show that Cohen lied to Congress were voluntarily disclosed by the Trump Organization because there was nothing to hide. It is hardly coincidental that the Special Counsel once again files a charge just as the President is leaving for a meeting with world leaders at the G20 Summit in Argentina. The Special Counsel did the very same thing as the President was leaving for a world summit in Helsinki. With regard to the hotel proposal in Moscow, the President has been completely open and transparent.”

