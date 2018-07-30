Giuliani’s Pillorying Of Cohen Signals How Nervous He Makes Team Trump

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani did a marathon circuit on the Sunday shows, showing his face on multiple networks to convince viewers that Michael Cohen is untrustworthy in an attempt to undermine his credibility before he inflicts more damage on President Donald Trump.

Giuliani was dispatched as clean-up after audio was leaked by Cohen’s lawyer to CNN of Trump and Cohen discussing a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He told Fox News’ Chris Wallace Sunday that Cohen is a “pathological liar,” “manipulator” and “scoundrel.”

Later, on CBS, Giuliani added that he considers Cohen capable of “doctoring” the tapes. He doubled down on the charge to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday, accusing Cohen of tampering with the tapes by cutting it off at an unflattering point for the President.

This is a drastic change in tone from Giuliani’s previous praise of Cohen as an “honest, honorable lawyer” and in strategy from Trump’s insistence that Cohen would never flip on him.