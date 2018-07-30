Latest
NOTE; THIS IS A COURT PICTURE. CHECK ID BEFORE USE - Archbishop Philip Wilson (old bald man, centre) - a Magistrate gives his judgement about whether or not he is guilty of concealing child sexual abuse. Newcastle Court, Newcastle.
7 mins ago
Australian Bishop Convicted Of Sex Abuse Cover-Up Resigns
on November 8, 2016 in New York, United States.
25 mins ago
AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young People Want Younger Leaders
39 mins ago
CBS Discusses Whether Moonves Should Step Aside While Probed For Harassment
livewire

Giuliani’s Pillorying Of Cohen Signals How Nervous He Makes Team Trump

By | July 30, 2018 8:44 am

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani did a marathon circuit on the Sunday shows, showing his face on multiple networks to convince viewers that Michael Cohen is untrustworthy in an attempt to undermine his credibility before he inflicts more damage on President Donald Trump.

Giuliani was dispatched as clean-up after audio was leaked by Cohen’s lawyer to CNN of Trump and Cohen discussing a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He told Fox News’ Chris Wallace Sunday that Cohen is a “pathological liar,” “manipulator” and “scoundrel.”

Later, on CBS, Giuliani added that he considers Cohen capable of “doctoring” the tapes. He doubled down on the charge to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday, accusing Cohen of tampering with the tapes by cutting it off at an unflattering point for the President.

This is a drastic change in tone from Giuliani’s previous praise of Cohen as an “honest, honorable lawyer” and in strategy from Trump’s insistence that Cohen would never flip on him.

More Livewire
View All
Comments