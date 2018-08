Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said Wednesday that his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis had used a “bullhorn” when urging Floridians not to “monkey this up” by voting for Gillum, the state’s first African-American gubernatorial nominee.

Gillum: "I'm not going to get down in the gutter with DeSantis and Trump, there's enough of that going on." pic.twitter.com/jvGykQFUYx — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 29, 2018