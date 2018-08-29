Latest
DeSantis To Floridians: Don’t ‘Monkey This Up’ By Voting For Andrew Gillum

By
August 29, 2018 10:28 am

Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis urged Floridians not to “monkey this up” by voting for his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum. Gillum is the first African-American gubernatorial nominee in Florida’s history.

“It’s disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles,” the Florida Democratic Party chairwoman, Terrie Rizzo, said in a statement soon after the Fox News appearance.

Allegra Kirkland contributed reporting.

H/t @stevemorris__

