Get Your Kicks On Paul Manafort Drive: City Will Not Rename Street

After ostrich-skin jackets, the city of New Britain, Connecticut may be the strangest thing to have attracted attention from the Paul Manafort trial, according to a Wednesday Hartford Courant report.

The city, located southwest of Hartford, has a street called “Paul Manafort Drive,” named after the currently relevant Paul Manafort’s father, a former mayor.

A petition was started back in November, when Manafort Jr. was indicted, to change the name to George Springer Drive in honor of the New Britain resident turned Astros star.

Despite the small movement, Mayor Erin Stewart told the Courant that there are no plans to rename the street.

“The street is named after the father,” she said. “Mr. Manafort served the city for a long time, he was a war veteran. You can’t control what your kids do and what they don’t — that doesn’t take away from the service that the father gave to the city.”