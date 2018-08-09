Latest
1 min ago
Judge Tells Jury ‘Put Aside’ His Criticism of Manafort Trial Prosecutors
25 mins ago
Ingraham: The ‘America We Know And Love’ Is Gone Due To Immigration
29 mins ago
Puerto Rico Acknowledges More Than 1,400 People Killed By Hurricane Maria
livewire

Get Your Kicks On Paul Manafort Drive: City Will Not Rename Street

By | August 9, 2018 10:03 am
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his wife Kathleen arrive at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates both pleaded not guilty last year to a 12-charge indictment that included money laundering and conspiracy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

After ostrich-skin jackets, the city of New Britain, Connecticut may be the strangest thing to have attracted attention from the Paul Manafort trial, according to a Wednesday Hartford Courant report.

The city, located southwest of Hartford, has a street called “Paul Manafort Drive,” named after the currently relevant Paul Manafort’s father, a former mayor.

A petition was started back in November, when Manafort Jr. was indicted, to change the name to George Springer Drive in honor of the New Britain resident turned Astros star.

Despite the small movement, Mayor Erin Stewart told the Courant that there are no plans to rename the street.

“The street is named after the father,” she said. “Mr. Manafort served the city for a long time, he was a war veteran. You can’t control what your kids do and what they don’t — that doesn’t take away from the service that the father gave to the city.”

Ep. #34: Donald Trump Jr. Is More Central To The Russia Story Than People Think
More Livewire
View All
Comments