livewire

Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Deleting Snarky Tweets About Trump Admin

By | March 30, 2018 10:29 am
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

George Conway, a lawyer and husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, this week deleted a few tweets critical of the Trump administration.

In one since-deleted tweet, he agreed with a CNN reporter’s assessment that White House employees are hesitant to speak for President Donald Trump because he changes his mind frequently. Conway suggested this issue made it challenging for Trump to find a communications director.

In another deleted tweet captured by CNN, Conway retweeted a Washington Post piece titled “The White House’s brutally dishonest denials on McMaster and Dowd.”

“depends on what the meaning of the word ‘are’ is,” Conway wrote in the retweet, per CNN, a reference to former President Bill Clinton’s grand jury testimony.

Asked by CNN why he deleted the tweets, Conway said, “No reason.”

His wife, Kellyanne Conway, is under consideration to be the next communications director at the White House, which may have led George Conway to cull through his twitter feed.

One tweet about the Trump administration still remains — Conway called the report that Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, discussed pardoning Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn “flabbergasting.”

