Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Deleting Snarky Tweets About Trump Admin

George Conway, a lawyer and husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, this week deleted a few tweets critical of the Trump administration.

In one since-deleted tweet, he agreed with a CNN reporter’s assessment that White House employees are hesitant to speak for President Donald Trump because he changes his mind frequently. Conway suggested this issue made it challenging for Trump to find a communications director.

Kellyanne Conway's husband has begun deleting a series of tweets he posted in the past month that are critical of President Trump https://t.co/vNrAxOs3dP pic.twitter.com/lLZ9T1uzBE — CNN (@CNN) March 29, 2018

In another deleted tweet captured by CNN, Conway retweeted a Washington Post piece titled “The White House’s brutally dishonest denials on McMaster and Dowd.”

“depends on what the meaning of the word ‘are’ is,” Conway wrote in the retweet, per CNN, a reference to former President Bill Clinton’s grand jury testimony.

Asked by CNN why he deleted the tweets, Conway said, “No reason.”

His wife, Kellyanne Conway, is under consideration to be the next communications director at the White House, which may have led George Conway to cull through his twitter feed.

One tweet about the Trump administration still remains — Conway called the report that Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, discussed pardoning Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn “flabbergasting.”