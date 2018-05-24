Latest
on May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
15 mins ago
Trump Rolls Back Dodd-Frank Act In ‘Unprecedented Economic Comeback’
48 mins ago
Trump Grants Posthumous Pardon To Boxing Heavyweight Jack Johnson
on October 19, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida.
2 hours ago
After Struggle To Raise Funds, Spencer Finally Gets Lawyer In C’ville Case
livewire

Garrett Dispels Resignation Rumors: ‘I Am Absolutely, Positively Running’

By | May 24, 2018 2:04 pm
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA) took to the microphone on Thursday to dispel rumors that he may drop his reelection bid: “I am absolutely, positively running.”

In a Facebook live video, he bemoaned the plodding legislative process in the House, saying “it’s like pounding your head perpetually against a stone wall.” He attributed his fleeting thoughts of resigning to this frustration, and added that quitting has occurred at some point to “everyone here” in Congress.

He also fielded questions about his chief of staff, Jimmy Keady, with whom he abruptly parted ways on Tuesday evening. “My chief of staff wasn’t fired, because if you’re fired, the last thing I say to you is ‘we’d love to have you if you’d like to stay,’ so by definition he wasn’t,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to be his friend and to work with him, and sometimes in life you decide to do different things.”

He addressed the speculation that he may have been spurred to retire by his lackluster fundraising numbers. “I don’t like fundraising much,” he said. “But we’ve turned a corner, we’re doing extraordinarily well, and we’re going to be fine.”

Asked about his strategy coming out of this patch of uncertainty, he reeled off his motto: “God’s got a plan, Tom works hard.”

Ep. #20: The Trump-Russia Scandal Goes Global
More Livewire
View All
Comments