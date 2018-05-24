Latest
Garrett Dumps COS, Insists He’s Still Running For Reelection Despite Rumors

By | May 24, 2018 9:11 am
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA) unexpectedly fired his chief of staff Tuesday evening, prompting speculation that may drop his reelection bid, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

Though he declined to comment on the Politico story, he reportedly told Roll Call on Wednesday: “I’m not resigning. I can tell you that definitively.”

Unnamed sources told Politico that Garrett dumped his Chief of Staff Jimmy Keady Tuesday evening.

Garrett’s fundraising has reportedly fallen far short of his goals, making his conservative district more competitive as his Democratic challenger outpaces him financially.

Per Politico, the filing deadline for Virginia has passed, so if Garrett drops out now, a coalition of local GOP officials would select someone to run in his place.

