Fox News Host: Obama’s DOJ, FBI, IRS, CIA All ‘Trying To Take Down’ Trump

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo supported President Donald Trump’s accusation of the Obama administration spying on his campaign Monday, saying that “President Obama, it seems to me, was politicizing all of his agencies: the DOJ, the FBI, the IRS, the CIA; they were all involved in trying to take down Donald Trump.”

Trump tweeted Sunday calling for his DOJ to investigate any surveillance into his presidential campaign by the Obama administration.

