U.S. President Donald Trump conducts a meeting with state and local officials to unveil his administration's long-awaited infrastructure plan in the State Dining Room at the White House February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The $1.5 trillion plan to repair and rebuild the nation's crumbling highways, bridges, railroads, airports, seaports and water systems is funded with $200 million in federal money with the remaining 80 percent coming from state and local governments.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Fox News Host: Obama’s DOJ, FBI, IRS, CIA All ‘Trying To Take Down’ Trump

By | May 21, 2018 11:26 am

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo supported President Donald Trump’s accusation of the Obama administration spying on his campaign Monday, saying that “President Obama, it seems to me, was politicizing all of his agencies: the DOJ, the FBI, the IRS, the CIA; they were all involved in trying to take down Donald Trump.”

Watch below:

Trump tweeted Sunday calling for his DOJ to investigate any surveillance into his presidential campaign by the Obama administration.

H/T Mediaite

