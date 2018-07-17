Fox & Friends Hosts Gently Criticize Trump, Urge Him To Retract Comments

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the hosts of Trump-friendly Fox & Friends gently pushed back at the President Tuesday morning, urging him to walk back his comments.

“I will say this to the President: When Newt Gingrich, when General Jack Keane and Matt Schlapp said the President fell short and made our intelligence apparatus look bad, it’s time to pay attention,” said host Brian Kilmeade, quickly adding that the situation is easily correctible.

“Look, a lot of people get confused. I’m not saying the President is confused. A lot of people are confused about the Russia collusion thing,” chimed in host Steve Doocy. “There is a big difference between collusion and the meddling. The President says there was no collusion, and he is very strident about that. He says it every time. But pretty much everyone and their brother, except Vladimir Putin, knows that there was meddling.”

Doocy added that Trump should not feel that the Russian interference delegitimized his election victory.

Abby Huntsman, the third host who criticized Trump strongly on Monday, said that Trump “has got to get over” that he won the election and urged him to see the difference between the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia and the proven election tampering committed by Russian intelligence officials.

