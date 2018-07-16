Another Fox News Host Comes Out Against Trump After Putin Presser

Joining her colleague and Fox Business News host Neil Cavuto, Fox News Host Abby Huntsman voiced a rebuke of President Donald Trump Monday after his refusal to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russian election hacking.

No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) July 16, 2018

Cavuto called Trump’s performance “disgusting” and part of a presser that “set us back.”

The dissension from both hosts is notable, as Trump sat down with their colleagues Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson for exclusive interviews Monday. In addition, Huntsman is the daughter of Jon Huntsman, the current U.S. ambassador to Russia.