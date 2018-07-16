Latest
Another Fox News Host Comes Out Against Trump After Putin Presser

By | July 16, 2018 1:31 pm
FOX Studios on August 16, 2011 in New York City.
Andy Kropa/Getty Images North America

Joining her colleague and Fox Business News host Neil Cavuto, Fox News Host Abby Huntsman voiced a rebuke of President Donald Trump Monday after his refusal to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russian election hacking.

Cavuto called Trump’s performance “disgusting” and part of a presser that “set us back.”

The dissension from both hosts is notable, as Trump sat down with their colleagues Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson for exclusive interviews Monday. In addition, Huntsman is the daughter of Jon Huntsman, the current U.S. ambassador to Russia.

