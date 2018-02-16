Latest
Reports: Trump’s Former Legal Spokesman Met With Mueller’s Team

By | February 16, 2018 1:13 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump’s former legal spokesperson Mark Corallo met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, the Daily Beast and NBC News reported on Friday.

The Daily Beast reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that Corallo spoke with Mueller for more than two hours.

According to NBC News’ Ken Dilanian, Corallo’s lawyer Victoria Toensing confirmed that her client met with Mueller’s team on Thursday.

Reached by TPM, Toensing declined to comment further.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Corallo was expected to tell Mueller about a remark White House communications director Hope Hicks made last year that left him concerned about obstruction of justice.

According to the report, Hicks told Trump that emails from his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. to acquaintance Rob Goldstone nearly a year earlier about a planned meeting with a Russian lawyer would “never get out.”

Hicks’ lawyer told the New York Times that she “never said that” and did not suggest “that emails or other documents would be concealed or destroyed.”

