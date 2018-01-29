Latest
livewire

Former Colorado GOP Chair Gets Probation For Voter Fraud

By | January 29, 2018 10:21 am
Denver Post via Getty Images

The former chair of the Colorado Republican Party was sentenced to four years of probation and 300 hours of community service on Friday for committing voter fraud and forging his ex-wife’s signature on her 2016 ballot.

Steve Curtis, who chaired the state’s Republican Party from 1997 to 1999, has said in his defense that he filled out the ballot — and certified it with his ex-wife’s forged signature — during a diabetic blackout.

He added at his sentencing hearing Friday, as quoted by the Greeley Tribune, that “[i]t was a normal and customary thing in my house with my prior wife and with Kelly (Curtis), to fill out their ballots. … I didn’t know that was illegal.”

He was first charged in March of last year and was found guilty of both forgery and voter fraud — a felony and misdemeanor, respectively — in December.

In 2016, before charges were filed against him, Curtis notably argued on a talk radio show he hosted that “virtually every case of voter fraud I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats.”

He also got in the face of a local journalist, KDVR’s Rob Low, who asked about the charges shortly after they were filed in March of last year.

“We’re not going to talk about this,” he said.

H/t The Week

