Latest
44 seconds ago
Putin Aide Takes Time To Troll Trump Over US Election
3 hours ago
Warren Says Trump Team Is ‘Already Breaking The Law’ By Ignoring Presidential Transition Act Rules
3 hours ago
Johnson Congratulates Himself On The Magical Disappearance Of Non-Citizen Voting

At Manhattan DA’s Request, Judge Pauses Trump Hush Money Case

Manhattan prosecutors and Trump attorneys asked to delay the decision in light of the defendant's election as President
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media after being found guilty following his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The ... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media after being found guilty following his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 12, 2024 12:59 p.m.
42
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

In a sign of just how much Donald Trump’s election has overwhelmed his criminal cases, Manhattan prosecutors this weekend asked the judge in his hush money case to pause it while they assess the implications of Trump becoming president-elect.

The Manhattan court in which Trump was found guilty in May released an email exchange on Tuesday between attorneys for Trump, the Manhattan DA’s office, and the clerk of court. In the email thread, it’s clear that the Manhattan DA’s office is unsure of how to proceed after Trump’s election.

As a result, a clerk for Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial earlier this year, told the parties that the judge would delay a key ruling in the case by one week, until Nov. 19. Merchan had previously said that he would rule by today on whether the Supreme Court’s July immunity decision would negate the result of the trial.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo initiated the thread in a Sunday email to the court. Per his message, Trump attorneys first conferred with prosecutors for a stay of proceedings on Friday, in order to consider the impact of Trump’s anticipated certification as president-elect on Jan. 6 and his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Colangelo wrote that prosecutors agree that “these are unprecedented circumstances,” and added that it would require “careful consideration” to weigh two factors: the jury’s verdict that Trump is guilty and the “Office of the President.”

After Colangelo asked the judge for a delay, Trump attorney Emil Bove followed up with a request to both delay and dismiss the case. Trump’s lawyers have been asking for the case to be dismissed since he was charged; they’ve repeated the request, amid continuous rejections from the judge, through the trial and post-guilty verdict.

Bove wrote that stay and dismissal are “necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern.”

The exchange reflects a broader quagmire in the four criminal cases brought against Trump in 2023. Last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the court in the Jan. 6 case to freeze proceedings, citing the DOJ’s policy on not prosecuting sitting presidents.

Merchan had planned to issue a ruling on Tuesday addressing whether the immunity decision, which places the vast majority of presidential acts above the law and excludes them from use as evidence in criminal trials about non-official acts, requires dismissal of Trump’s case. Should Merchan decide to keep the case alive, sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

42
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. What The actual Fuck?

    Merchan gave the fucker maximal deference – too much – due to the fact he was ex-President and then major-party candidate again. Having been convicted, it is only fair that he get the MAXIMUM sentence.

    The fucker is not a king.

  2. Honest to CHRIST. I never want to hear how the Cons are the ‘law and order’ party and how OUTRAGED these creeps are about ‘Defund the Police’. They have destroyed the courts and any semblance of ‘fair play’.

  3. I think the sentence should proceed. Cost to grant trump defense must be paid by him. Also, being State charges, the moment is perfect for courtroom civil warfare. Of course Juge M will open fire on trump, that day next week. New York can handle this swindler and his massive crime. The States court can grind this until next congress elections and it shall……

  4. Avatar for daled daled says:

    Hmmm, sentence him and make him surrender to custody asap. Allow him an official US government phone only. And an US Government computer with zoom.

    Agree to review requests for short releases, with ankle bracelet if no other way to perform duties. Otherwise he can conduct business from a jail cell, including taking oath of office. Inauguration ceremonies are just that—a ceremony. The only important point is oath of office and what better way to emphasize his defense of the Constitution than to be serving his time!

  5. What a bunch of legal BS. If someone will be an adult in 90 days does the law wait 90 days to charge as an adult a crime committed as minor?

    IANAL but this sounds like a change of jurisdiction, homicide committed in OH but he’s been elected in MI so now OH doesn’t have jurisdiction.

    Nah, Marchan needs to sentence on present day facts. Should other situation arise subsequently then raise the issue then. But all means Marchan needs to proceed now.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

36 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for bdtex Avatar for daled Avatar for footballreddog Avatar for sysprog Avatar for dont Avatar for egyptsteve Avatar for 26degreesrising Avatar for lastroth Avatar for generalsternwood Avatar for darrtown Avatar for mordant_k Avatar for albesure Avatar for massie Avatar for sthammond Avatar for burningquestions Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for cub_calloway Avatar for libthinker Avatar for PacificSparkles Avatar for garrybee Avatar for terryelc Avatar for cappshd Avatar for john_adams

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: