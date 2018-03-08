Florida Teacher Suspended For 10 Days For Using Racial Slur, Other Offenses

A Florida middle school teacher was suspended for 10 days for “using the ‘n’ word” and other offenses, according to an investigation by Duval County Public Schools obtained by WJAX.

Kernan Middle School teacher David Swinyar also called his students dumb and made comments like “You all should not be dating these different African American boys because they are not worth it,” according to Cole Heath, a reporter for WJAX who posted an excerpt of the report online.

Duval schools confirms this teachers 10-day suspension without pay begins Thursday March 8th. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/WmzauslprL — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) March 7, 2018

According to a letter from Kernan Middle School Principal Julie Hemphill posted online by WJAX’s Danielle Avitable, the investigation into Swinyar began in October.

A student from the middle school showed me this letter that was sent home for parents today regarding the investigation into the teacher at Kernan Middle School @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dRKWyuvSlA — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) March 7, 2018

Swinyar’s suspension without pay began on Thursday, WJAX reported.

Asked Wednesday why Swinyar wasn’t fired, the school district told WJAX in a statement in part that “Teacher discipline is governed by the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the district and the union, which provides for progressive discipline.”

“While the employee has not been the subject of a prior investigation,” the statement added later, “due to the severity of the conduct in the referenced investigation, several steps in the progressive discipline process were skipped. The recommendation for a 10-day suspension without pay was approved by the Board on Tuesday, March 6 during the School Board meeting.”

The school board’s meeting notes from March 6 show that it approved the suspension “for unprofessional conduct.”

TPM reached out to school board officials for further explanation of why Swinyar was not fired, but received no response Thursday.