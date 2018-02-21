Florida Shooting Victim’s Father’s Emotional Message: We Need To Fix This

The father of a victim of the gun massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School grew emotional Wednesday as he told President Donald Trump and others at a White House listening session about his late daughter, Meadow Pollack.

“We’re here because my daughter has no voice,” Andrew Pollack said, flanked by his three sons. “She was murdered last week and she was taken from us. Shot nine times on the third floor. We as a country failed our children. This shouldn’t happen. We go to the airport, I can’t get on a plane with a bottle of water, but we leave some animal to walk into a school and shoot our children.”

“I’m very angry that this happened, because it keeps happening,” he added. “9/11 happened once and they fix everything. How many schools, how many children have to get shot? It stops here with this administration and me.”

“I’m not going to sleep until it’s fixed. And Mr. President, we’re going to fix it. Because I’m going to fix it. I’m not going to rest.”

He turned to his sons. “And look it, my boys need live with this. I want to see everyone. You guys look at this. Me, I’m a man, but to see your children go through this, bury their sister.”

“That’s why I keep saying this, because I want to sink in, not forget about this,” Pollack said. “We can’t forget about it, all these school shootings. It doesn’t make sense. Fix it. there should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it! And I’m pissed! Because my daughter, I’m not going to see again. She’s not here. She’s in North Lauderdale in whatever it is, King David cemetery. That’s where I go to see my kid.”

