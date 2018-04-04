Former Trump Biz Associate Felix Sater Meeting With Senate Intel Panel

Felix Sater, a former business partner of President Donald Trump and a figure in the Russia investigation, is meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported.

Sater (pictured above on the right) was spotted by BuzzFeed News entering the committee’s secure work space on Wednesday morning.

Sater’s work for the Trump Organization and alleged involvement in a pitch for a “peace plan” between Ukraine and Russia have made him a figure in the Russia probe. He has already spoken to the House Intelligence Committee and special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

He worked for the Trump Organization to help fund the Trump SoHo building and tried to land a deal for a Trump building in Moscow. He went on to serve as an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015.

In 2017, Sater sent a “peace plan” for Ukraine and Russia to longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen while he was working with a Ukrainian politician on an energy trading deal. Cohen then passed along the Russia-friendly plan to the Trump White House.