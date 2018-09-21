Feinstein Blasts Republicans For Pushing Wednesday Kavanaugh Hearing

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Friday afternoon tore into her Republican colleagues for proposing a hearing with Christine Blasey Ford on Wednesday after Blasey Ford asked to testify on Thursday about her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Feinstein wrote in a statement that Republicans were failing to treat Blasey Ford with compassion and respect, and she pointed out that there’s no reason to rush, given how long a Supreme Court seat sat vacant while Republicans refused to confirm Obama’s last Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.
Read the statement:
Republicans today announced their intention to move forward with a hearing on Wednesday without talking to Dr. Ford or her attorneys. This announcement was made knowing that Dr. Ford already said she couldn’t come before Thursday. These are serious allegations that should be treated with gravity and respect.
Dr. Ford is receiving death threats. She’s had her identity stolen and her email account hacked. She fled her home with her family. But Republicans want to rush her into a hearing. It’s mean-spirited and candidly shows no sympathy or empathy whatsoever. It’s just an extra day, why not wait 24 hours?
Republicans should show a little compassion, not to mention consideration that she’ll need to prepare for the hearing. Republican senators want to turn over their duty to ask questions to outside counsel, but Dr. Ford can’t do that. Just because Republicans don’t need to prepare doesn’t mean Dr. Ford should be rushed.
I would remind my Republican colleagues that they blocked President Obama’s nominee for a year and the court survived. Show some heart. Wait until Dr. Ford feels that she can come before the committee.”