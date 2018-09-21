Feinstein Blasts Republicans For Pushing Wednesday Kavanaugh Hearing

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Friday afternoon tore into her Republican colleagues for proposing a hearing with Christine Blasey Ford on Wednesday after Blasey Ford asked to testify on Thursday about her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Feinstein wrote in a statement that Republicans were failing to treat Blasey Ford with compassion and respect, and she pointed out that there’s no reason to rush, given how long a Supreme Court seat sat vacant while Republicans refused to confirm Obama’s last Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.

Read the statement: